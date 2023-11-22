Adam Khan Wazir Wana

The sit-in is continuing for the sixth day regarding demands of the Wazir tribes in connection with providing facilities and increasing trades activities at Pak Afghan border Angoor Adda of South Waziristan Lower. PPP announced support for the demands of the sit-in participants. The sit-in organizers have blocked Angoor Adda bazaar, customs office and entry and exit routes of the area.

PPP district president Aman Ullah Wazir and Imran Mukhlis addressed the participants and said that last year, traders and local tribes had put 18 demands before the government and the government had also promised to fulfill these demands, but so far not a single demand has been fulfilled. The sit-in participants say that the sit-in will continue until our demands are acceptance.

The sit-in organizers said that the youth of our area have become unemployed and our children are dying of hunger. While our employment has deteriorated badly due to which the wheel of life has been completely jammed.

It should be noted that on thursday four major casts of Ahmadzai Wazir tribes held a Jirga at Pak-Afghan Border Adda Gate, In which a protest was announced due to the non-fulfillment of the demands, including the expansion of commercial activities at the Angoor-Adda border.

The PPP leaders demanded the government to provide facilities to the local tribes living along the border. The leaders added that the people of Waziristan have been badly affected by various military operations for the past 20 years. Therefore, the government should take concrete steps on an emergency basis to provide facilities to the common people including the business community at Angoor Adda border.