Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, n order to make the province self-sufficient in hydel power generation, directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization on Wednesday to devise an aggressive plan to complete its ongoing hydropower projects on fast track basis. He also directed to initiate new feasible projects in the province with round the clock work on them, so that maximum hydropower could be generated and added to the grid in minimum possible time.

He instructed the authorities concerned to immediately appoint the chief executive officer of the newly established ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grid and Transmission Company’ so as to make it fully functional without any delay. He also ordered to accelerate pace of work on the execution of already approved plan of PEDO for hydel power generation. He was presiding over 14th meeting of the PEDO Policy Board at the Chief Minister’s House.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for ST&IT Dr Najeeb Ullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmed, PEDO CEO Engineer Naeem Khan and other members of the Policy Board attended the meeting. The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been blessed with abundant water resources; and a comprehensive strategy with fast track implementation plan was required to make the province self-sufficient in power generation by utilizing those resources to the maximum.

“We can not only provide affordable and environment-friendly electricity to our people but we can also create tremendous employment opportunities for them by providing additional electricity to local industries at relatively cheaper rates”, he said and added that the caretaker provincial government was fully committed to complete the public welfare projects on time.