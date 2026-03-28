UAE Lottery Dh30 Million Results: 28 March 2026 Winners

DUBAI – Saturday night excitement lit up UAE lottery holders Lucky Day Dh30 million draw revealed five big winners, each pocketing Dh100,000, but the grand jackpot remains unclaimed.

Prize Category Number of Winners Winning Amount Lucky ID Lucky Chance ID 3 Dh100,000 AX2273977 BX4899826 DI8569181 Third Prize 2 Dh100,000 Not specified Second Prize 0 Dh5,000,000 Rolls over Grand Prize (Jackpot) 0 Dh30,000,000 Rolls over

In Draw No. 260328, the magic numbers were 8, 31, 19, 24, 16, 26 for the Days section and 11 for the Months section. While the grand prize slips away, luck struck three residents with Dh100,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID category. Their winning IDs: AX2273977, BX4899826, and DI8569181.

Two more lucky participants scooped the third prize, also winning Dh100,000, making a total of five life-changing winners this round!

With the Dh30 million grand prize and Dh5 million second prize rolling over, the stakes for the next draw are higher than ever.

Host Diala Makki cheered the winners, saying, “Every ticket could change your life. Dream big, imagine bigger, and let Saturday night luck strike you next!”