Six dacoits were shot dead in an alleged encounter with the police in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area on Saturday. According to police, the six men broke into the house of a doctor in Iqbal Town’s College Block on Saturday.

The residents of the house informed the police through an emergency call on 15. On seeing the police’s quick response, the dacoits panicked and opened fire on the police party. In the intense ensuing battle, six dacoits were killed.