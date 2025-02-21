Sindh High Court announces timings for Ramazan 2025

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has announced the schedule for hearing of case during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

As per the schedule, the high court will start hearing of cases at 8:30 am till 1:00 pm. There will be 30 minutes for chamber work.

On Fridays, the high court will close at 12:30 pm.

ABAD – A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Peshawar to sight the moon of Ramazan 2025 as efforts have been initiated to ensure that the holy month begins on same day in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that the meeting to sight the Ramazan moon will be held on February 28, 2025, in Peshawar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs further stated that Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold meetings at their respective locations.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made by the central committee.

As per the Met Office prediction, it will be 30-day Shaban month and the holy month of fasting would commence on March 2.