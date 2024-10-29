Sindh CM believes IDEAS-2024 will promote Pakistan’s strategic relations

KARACHI – “IDEAS-2024 will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity”, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing the steering committee meeting on Tuesday.

Representatives from federal ministries, various departments of Sindh, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and Badar Expo Solutions attended the meeting.

The 12th edition of IDEAS (International Defence Exhibition and Seminar) will be held from 19 – 22 November at Karachi Expo Centre.

Murad Ali Shah said that the event will serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance. He added that hosting IDEAS was a testimony to the pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region.

Towards the end of first session, he reassured continuous patronage and full government support for successful accomplishment of IDEAS – 2024.

To provide impetus to ongoing national level preparations for this strategically important event, the second session was chaired by Director General DEPO, Maj General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI (M).

He was appraised about the finalization of administrative, security and support plans by various departments, armed forces and LEAs.

Towards the end of second session, DG DEPO highlighted that event as per its traditions will host number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminars, cultural show and business expansions through well planned B2B and B2G engagements.

He added that Karachi Show will be arranged exclusively for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on 21 November 2024.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for successful accomplishment of IDEAS – 2024.