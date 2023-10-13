Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains with snowfall over the hills for parts of Pakistan from October 14.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly system is likely to enter upper parts on 13th October (evening/night) and spread upper/central parts on 14th (night).

Under the influence of this weather system:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from 13th (evening/night) to 17th with occasional gaps.

Snowfall is likely over the high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 13th (night) to 17th.

Snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Punjab/ Islamabad: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Kasur from 13th (night) to 17th.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on 16th (evening/night) to 18th with occasional gaps.

Sindh: Rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot on 17th (evening/night) & 18th.

Balochistan: Rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sherani, Musa Khel, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Harnai, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Quetta and Ziarat on 17th & 18th.

Impacts and Advises:

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad during the wet spell.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore on 15th (evening/night) & 16th.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.