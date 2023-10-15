Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains for Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Karachi and most districts of the province on Sunday night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad and surrounding areas on Sunday night.

On Monday, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Larkana.

In Karachi, partly cloudy weather is likely with maximum temperature staying in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 39-41 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.