The Supreme Court reserved the verdict on Tuesday on former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said a “short and sweet order” would be issued soon after the counsels completed arguments.

During the hearing, the CJP observed that amendments to Section 23 of the NAB law were introduced in May and then again in June while the record of cases withdrawn as of May 2023 has also been received.

“The NAB references withdrawn are indicative of the direction the law has taken,” he said.

Replying to the three-member bench’s queries, PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris apprised the court that after the amendments NAB holds no jurisdiction over the cases it has withdrawn, nor does it have the legal authority to forward these cases to any other forum.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that there is no need for a law to refer cases to other forums. The references which have already been filed would have to be taken up by one forum or other to reach resolution, he said, adding that the court would certainly inquire about “authority” not being granted to refer cases.