Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the customs authorities to establish a monitoring system at irregular border crossings to prevent smuggling in the country.

Chairing a meeting held in Islamabad, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Commerce. The meeting discussed several measures to discourage smuggling and promote trade through legal channels in the country.

PM Kakar was informed about various proposed plans to expand the country’s export volume besides possible steps to curb smuggling in the country.

Various aspects of trade under the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement were also reviewed in the briefing. The meeting presented the recommendation to improve better scanning and monitoring capacities of the traded goods.

Separately, PM Kakar directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for full utilisation of the coun