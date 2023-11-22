Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team, was appointed a senior vice president of the party on Wednesday.

The party’s official account shared the notification for Marwat’s appointment, which was signed by Secretary General Omar Ayub, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The party said that the lawyer had been appointed senior vice president “with immediate effect”.

Marwat said his new responsibilities would motivate him to work harder. “I am indebted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his trust in me,” he said.