Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A series of blasts in SW, NW and Bajaur tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday left at least seven people including two men in uniform dead and around half a dozen seriously wounded.

According to reports as many as two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Wednesday morning.

The forces vehicle was traveling in the Razmak area of North Waziristan when a roadside blast went off leaving Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Husain Martyred.

“An improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of security forces in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District on Wednesday. Resultantly, two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (age: 33 years, resident of: District Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Husain (age: 30 years, resident of: District Kurram), embraced Shahadat”.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué said.

It said the sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region.

On the other hand a remote-control explosion in Wana, South Waziristan Wednesday resulted in the killing of at least three people. The explosion, as the officials say, occurred in Duja Ghondai area of Wana where a bomb was placed in a shop.

“The explosion resulted in the killing of three people including Malik Aslam Noor and his 12-year-old son. The deceased had earlier lost elder brother and three nephews in bomb blasts”, Police said.

Earlier at least two people were killed while five others sustained serious injuries in twin blasts in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said one explosion occurred in tehsil Wara Mamund and the second occurred in Damadola village of District Bajaur. The bombs, as the police said, were planted on the roadside, exploded with big bang leafing and at least two people dead. Besides, Six people also sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment.