Gathering of the four major tribes of Ahmadzai Wazir at the Angoor Adda gate on the Pak-Afghan border turned into a protest on Friday, addressing concerns related to the suspension of trade and pressing for the fulfilment of various le-gitimate demands.

Representatives from Zali Khel, Toji Khel, Gangi Khel, and KhojalKhel, along with political parties, the Wana councilor alliance, the business community, and trade unions, participated in large numbers dur-ing the demonstration.

In a unanimous decision during the Jirga, it was declared that vehicle traffic from both sides would be halted at Angoor Adda Gate starting from 4 o’clock in the afternoon as a form of protest.

Prominent figures such as Malik Muhammad Umar Wazir, VC Chairman Angoor Adda Maulana Mu-hammad Sharif, Maulana TasbihUllah, National Democratic Movement South Waziristan Lower Said Muhammad Wazir, Wana Councilors alliance President Sahib Khan Wazir, and Malik Bobrai Wazir expressed their dissatisfaction. They highlighted that despite presenting 18 demands to local authorities last year, assurances were made for prompt resolutions, yet no progress has been made.

Malik Bobrai announced the closure of all entrances and exits of Wana Angoor Adda Bazar, emphasizing the closure of the Angoor Adda Customs office in protest. He clarified that there would be no com-munication with government officials, and a fine of 50,000 would be imposed for any violation. A 200-member committee was formed by the protesters. The demands presented to the government through the media are as follows: Functional government educational institutions in Angoor Adda with steps to make health centers operational within 15 days.

Allow the local people of Angoor Adda to have a lump at the gate. Restore the telecommunication system in the area. Allow unchecking of fruit at the Khamrang check post for orchards in AngoorAdda and surrounding areas. Allow Afghans to possess Tazkira on medical grounds.