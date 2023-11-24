Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif has issued a compelling statement, emphasizing the urgent need for the establishment of lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

In his statement, Shehbaz Sharif underscored the inevitability of concerted efforts towards practical steps for a permanent solution to the conflict. He firmly asserted that only diplomatic solutions are sustainable for achieving lasting peace and resolution of the deep-rooted issues in the region.

Highlighting the critical situation in Palestine, he affirmed that lasting peace can only be realized through a just and equitable solution to the conflict.

Reflecting on the tumultuous past 47 days, which he described as nothing short of an Armageddon, Shehbaz Sharif drew attention to the global impact of the ongoing crisis, urging a heightened focus on critical humanitarian needs.

He stressed the immediate necessity to accelerate the provision of medical treatment, shelter for the homeless, and the supply of relief materials. Every available means, he insists, should be employed for the assistance of oppressed Palestinians and the expeditious treatment of the wounded.