An Indian passenger plane made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Thursday morning after a woman traveller fell unconscious.

Coming from Jeddah, the plane, belonging to India’s largest airline IndiGo, touched down at the Karachi Airport at 4:15 am.

Doctors checked the Indian woman passenger and declared her dead. Later, the plane took off for India along with the dead body at 6:15 am.

In March 2023, a plane belonging to the same airline had to make an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after a passenger died on board. The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha.

The plane had turned to Karachi after the pilot reported that a Nigerian passenger “was not breathing and had no pulse”, the airport officials had said.

There are no direct flights between India and Pakistan.