The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its bullish run on Thursday and stayed above the 58,000 level.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index recorded steady gains throughout the day before finally closing at 58,899.84 points, up 701.08 or 1.2 per cent from the previous close of 58,198.76 points.

Maintaining its bullish streak from the preceding week, the benchmark index hit yet another all-time high and crossed the 58,000 barrier a day earlier.

Meanwhile the Pakistani Rupee maintained its upward climb against the US Dollar, and was traded in the morning at Rs284.75 in the interbank market on Thursday after experiencing an increase of 38 paisas.

The Dollar depreciated by 0.13% in the currency exchange market on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the Pakistani Rupee continued to strengthen against the mighty US Dollar for the fifth consecutive time, and was traded at Rs285.13 in the interbank market after experiencing gains of 66 paisas.