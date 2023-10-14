ZUG, Switzerland – Islamic Coin the Shariah-compliant crypto making headlines throughout the world has announced it is listing on KuCoin – one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

The long anticipated launch on 10 October is the first listing for Islamic Coin with more in the pipeline.

“We are excited about this milestone and look forward to building more relationships with leading exchanges throughout the world, in order to bring the benefits of Shariah-compliant finance to the Muslim community and beyond,” commented Islamic Coin CEO Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi.

With charity and philanthropy a major part of the ecosystem, the Team has been actively cultivating connections within sustainability circles and participating in international events such as COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh and the Youth International Conference in New York, both held under the auspices of the UN. Islamic Coin, along with the HAQQ blockchain built on a Proof-of-Stake mechanism, is widely recognized for its eco-friendly attributes and alignment with the UN’s objectives related to reduced energy consumption and enhanced access to financial services.

Both Islamic Coin and its underlying Haqq Network have garnered substantial global attention. They have established strategic partnerships, notably with London’s DDCAP Group, facilitating seamless integration with more than 300 global Islamic Banks. Additionally, the team has solidified collaborations with key entities like Fambras, the largest global Halal certification agency, and Sushi, a prominent decentralized exchange on the global stage. The ecosystem also encompasses Pyypl, one of the Middle East’s largest payment applications, and Holiday Swap, the world’s leading home-swapping service worldwide.

The Advisory Board itself already includes members of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruling Families, including Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. The team also boasts top names in traditional and Islamic finance. Islamic Coin’s Executive Board includes Emaar’s Hussein Al Meeza (who is also a co-founder), one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank — the first fully-fledged Islamic Bank in the world. The Executive Board also includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. The impressive list includes Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors, Gigliotti is a respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions who has managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board is led by Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognized by Bloomberg as ‘The Gatekeeper’ of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products. Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance, including HSBC, Lloyds TSB, and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.