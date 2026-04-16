Shaheryar Chishty appointed new chairman of K-Electric board of directors

KARACHI – Shaheryar Chishty has been appointed as the new chairman of the K-Electric’s (KE) board of directors, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a letter.

“We are pleased to notify you that following the election of directors during the extraordinary general meeting held on April 2, 2026, the board of directors, in its meeting held on April 15, 2026, has appointed Shaheryar Chishty as the chairman of the board,” read the letter.

It added, “You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the exchange accordingly.”

Chisty brings extensive experience in investment banking and has served on the boards of several power distribution companies on a pro bono basis.

In March, K-Electric appointed Syed Taha as its new CEO, succeeding interim head Adeeb Ahmad.

Ahmad had assumed the interim role on February 13 following the resignation of KE’s former CEO, Moonis Alvi.