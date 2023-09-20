KARACHI – The wedding ceremony of Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi was held at a hotel in Karachi on Tuesday night.

The nikkah ceremony of the couple had taken place earlier this year.

Pakistan Observer Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik, skipper Babar Azam, former cricketers, people from business community and other notables attended the barat ceremony.

Shahid Afridi also shared a couple of photos on his X handle. They shows the former skipper posing for a photo with his son-in-law and daughter in a happy mood at what appears the moments of Rukhsati.

آیا تھا گھر میں نور ابھی کل کی بات ہے

رخصت بھی ہو رہا ہے وہ آنکھوں کے سامنے ڈوبا ہوا بھی ہے ترے بابا کا دل مگر

امید صبح نو اسے آئی ہےتھامنے Anshaheen@❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJRDgn3jIb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2023

Besides these official photos, here are exclusive clicks from the star-studded ceremony;