KARACHI – Wedding festivities of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi, has begun with a beautiful Mehndi ceremony.

The event was held at residence of Shahid Afridi in Karachi. Close relatives of both families and others attended the Mehndi ceremony.

Shaheen donned white Shalwar-Qameez with a golden shade waistcoat while Ansha looked stunning in eastern dress.

Photos and videos of the event have gone viral on social media. One of the photos show Shaheen and Shahid Afridi having food together.

The baraat ceremony of the couple will be held in Karachi tonight while Walima ceremony will be held on September 21 in Islamabad.