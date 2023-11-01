LAHORE- As Pakistan’s national cricket team gears up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, pacer Shaheen Afridi has made a heartfelt appeal to cricket enthusiasts to rally behind the team.

In a recent interview, Afridi, joined by opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, underscored the pivotal role of unwavering fan support in boosting the team’s spirit and morale.

Afridi acknowledged that while conditions in India might not be particularly conducive to fast bowlers, the team remains steadfast in their determination to make the most of the new ball and secure strong starts in matches.

The fast bowler expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration with Ifitkhar Ahmad while bowling with the new ball. Together, they focused on building pressure on the opposition by consistently delivering dot balls. Afridi extended a heartfelt plea to cricket fans to continue their unwavering support, recognizing the pivotal role it plays in Pakistan’s journey to the number one ranking. He conveyed that the entire team values and seeks the backing of their loyal fans.

Fakhar Zaman, in the same interview, stressed the importance of individual roles in the team’s success during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He expressed contentment with their current form and assured that the team is committed to securing victories in the upcoming matches while maintaining a strong run rate.

Zaman revealed that their strong form was evident even before the World Cup began, and they are now laser-focused on their objectives after consistently achieving scores exceeding 100 runs. After reaching the coveted century mark, they devised a well-thought-out plan alongside Abdullah Shafique, aiming not only to achieve individual centuries but also to do so swiftly, maintaining a healthy run rate in the process.

Moreover, Fakhar Zaman shared that he and Abdullah Shafique have experience as openers for Lahore Qalandars for two seasons. He expressed his confidence in Abdullah’s ability to anchor the innings effectively, highlighting him as a valuable asset for the team’s success.