ISLAMABAD – As dual suicide bombings in Pakistan sent shockwaves through the country, several countries denounced the terror acts and expressed solidarity.

Palestine was among the first nations that denounced the brutal attacks that occurred when the country held a public holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

In a statement, the Ambassador of Palestine to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on behalf of Embassy Staff, the Palestinian people, and its leadership, condemns in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks.

Palestine reaffirmed that the State stands with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people in confronting terrorism, and affirms its confidence in the ability of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as its president, government, people, and army, to confront terrorism and defeat it.

It further extended deepest and most sincere condolences and sympathy to Pakistan, the president, government, people, and army, and to the families of the victims, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs and bless a speedy recovery to the wounded ones.

In the first suicide bombing, around 54 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted Eid Milad un Nabi procession in Balochistan province.

The second attack struck a mosque in a police station compound in KP, killing five people and the building was collapsed.

The terror incident occurred as hundreds of people had gathered at a mosque in Balochistan for an Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi procession and were leaving the building when the bomber struck.