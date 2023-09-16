Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday cancelled several domestic and international flights as the national flag carrier faces a shortage of funds to run its operations.

Earlier this week, a top official of the national flag carrier had told media that flight operations are feared to be suspended by September 15 if emergency funds are not provided.

On August 12, a number of domestic flights to and from Karachi were cancelled due to a shortage of funds and the failure to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel supply.

According to the Jinnah International Airport schedule of Friday, PIA flights from Karachi to Bahawalpur (PK588 and PK589) and Karachi to Lahore (PK302 and PK303) have been called off.

Karachi to Islamabad flight (PK368) has been delayed for three hours while Karachi to Lahore (PK304) is delayed by eight-and-a-half hours.

PIA flights to and from Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan (PK582 and PK583) were cancelled while Karachi to Multan (PK330) and Dubai (PK213) were delayed by two hours.

Other than that, the flight from Islamabad to Karachi (PK301) is cancelled, Islamabad to Riyadh (PK753) is delayed by three hours and Lahore to Karachi (PK305) is delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

On September 7, the PIA had said it grounded five out of its 13 leased aircraft with further prospect of grounding four additional planes due to the prevailing financial crunch.