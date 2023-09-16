The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with the murder of the 10-year-old girl by the authorities in Britain, reported BBC on Friday.

Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner BeinashBatool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking, have been charged by the police in Surrey.

They have also each been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

Sara’s body was found at her home on 10 August. A post-mortem examination found she had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries”.

The three adults left the UK for Pakistan on 9 August. They were arrested at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday evening after disembarking a flight from Dubai.

Early on Friday morning, Surrey Police confirmed they had been charged. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

Sara’s five siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to Pakistan on 9 August with Mr Sharif, MsBatool and Mr Malik.

The children were found by police in Pakistan at the home of Mr Sharif’s father on Monday and have since been moved to a government childcare facility in the country.

Surrey Police said Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, had been informed of the latest developments and was being supported by specialist officers.