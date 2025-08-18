Farah leads PML-N women’s wing rally to celebrate IDay, Marka-e-Haq

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Women Wing Islamabad, under the leadership of its President Ms Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training and Parliamentary Secretary for Natioal Heritage & Culture, held a spirited gathering to mark Independence Day and the “Marka-e-Haq” — the day of truth and sacrifice.

A large number of women workers of the PML-N and supporters attended the event, which showcased patriotic zeal and reaffirmation of commitment to Pakistan’s future.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar said that Independence Day is not merely an occasion for festivity but a reminder of the Marka-e-Haq through which Pakistan was achieved. She recalled that this homeland was born of sacrifice, under the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, inspired by the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, and made possible by the blood and devotion of countless martyrs. She emphasized that the struggle for Pakistan did not end in 1947, but continues today in defending the nation’s sovereignty, protecting its dignity, and standing firm for the freedom of Kashmir.

Farah Naz praised Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s historic decision on May 28, 1998, to conduct nuclear tests which made Pakistan’s defense invincible and brought pride to every Pakistani. She also lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir for his bold and clear message to the enemy that “This is Pakistan, and it will always remain Pakistan.”