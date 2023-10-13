LAHORE- The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Lahore on Friday declined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a public rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The DC office submitted its response to the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding PTI’s petition to hold the rally at Liberty.

The DC office stated in its reply that a meeting involving all concerned departments was convened on October 10. During this meeting, it was noted that PTI workers and leaders had been involved in acts of vandalism during a previous protest on May 9. Consequently, the District Intelligence Committee denied the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for PTI’s rally at Liberty.

Earlier, LHC Justice Raheel Kamran presided over a hearing on PTI’s plea seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk. During the proceedings, the court inquired about the delay in granting permission from the Punjab government and directed the DC to provide reasons for the refusal in the event of rejection.

It is important to note that the Additional Secretary-General of PTI Central Punjab had approached the Lahore High Court to seek permission for the party’s rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15.