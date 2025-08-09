Sesame oil pulling for oral health

Dr Abdullah Saleem

OVER the years, I’ve received many questions from readers asking about simple, natural ways to improve their oral hygiene.

While modern tools like electric or smart toothbrushes are helpful, sometimes ancient remedies prove just as effective and surprisingly refreshing. One such age-old practice is oil pulling, especially using sesame oil, a method that’s now gaining popularity again for its benefits in preventing plaque and calculus.

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice in which a tablespoon of oil is swished in the mouth for 10 to 15 minutes and then spat out. Historically, sesame oil has been used since it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It decreases the level of harmful bacteria present in the mouth such as Streptococcus mutans, which are notorious for causing plaque, gingivitis and eventually tartar (calculus). You might be wondering, how does swishing oil do that? The theory is simple: sesame oil draws out bacteria and toxins between the teeth and gums. If done on a regular basis—preferably first thing in the morning before brushing—it not only prevents plaque and tartar, it also eliminates bad breath, tightens the gums and leaves the mouth smelling fresh and clean.

Let’s talk about technique. Place a tablespoon of cold-pressed sesame oil in your mouth and gently swish it around. Do not gargle or swallow it—just allow the oil to naturally move past your teeth and around your gums. Spit out the oil after 10–15 minutes into a tissue or trash can (don’t spit it down your drain, as it will clog it) and then wash with warm water and brush your teeth. It will take a bit of adjustment at first, as 15 minutes can seem like a long time and you can always start with 5 minutes and work your way up.

There are many studies showing that daily oil pulling, even for just one week, can significantly reduce plaque, improve gum health and inhibit the formation of calculus. Just keep in mind, that doesn’t mean you forgo brushing or flossing! Oil pulling is most beneficial when added on top of your normal oral health routine. So the next time you are reaching for a mouthwash, reach for a bottle of sesame oil instead. Sometimes the old is good enough to bring new health into our lives.

—The writer is expert in oral health, Pakistan Medical and Dental Colleges, based in Lahore.