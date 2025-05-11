AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Senior Minister lauds military leadership for exposing Indian propaganda

Kp Cm Gandapur Removed On Bushra Bibis Complaints Marriyum Aurangzeb
Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has lauded Pakistan’s military leadership for their strategic brilliance and courageous response, stating that they have decisively exposed India’s false propaganda and left it with no face-saving options.

In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, the minister praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its precision and bravery. “We salute the bravery and precision of the PAF,” she remarked, adding, “I congratulate the nation and our military leadership for their successful operation and strong response.”

She issued a stern warning to India, cautioning that any continued aggression would result in severe consequences and significant damages. Highlighting the role of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), she said that the previous day’s press conference had presented irrefutable evidence of India’s violations, including the deliberate targeting of civilians, mosques, and even women and children. “The truth has been laid bare for the world to see,” she asserted.

The minister also expressed gratitude toward friendly nations including Azerbaijan, Turkey, China, and Saudi Arabia for standing by Pakistan on crucial international matters. She appreciated their consistent and principled support.

Criticizing India’s actions, Maryam termed them “cowardly,” and commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their timely and responsible action. “Our forces responded with strength and clarity, reflecting their commitment to national security and peace,” she added. She concluded by stating that Pakistan had not only presented concrete evidence to the global community but also took the world into confidence — a move India failed to match.

