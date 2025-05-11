Politicians, business community, minorities express solidarity with Pak Army

Ceasefire is a victory of Pakistan’s principled stance: Farah Naz Akbar

In a powerful display of national unity, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar along with political workers, members of civil society, traders’ community and minorities representatives organized the ‘Solidarity Rally’ to celebrate the victory of Pakistan’s moral and principled stance in the recent military conflict with India.

Ceasefire is not only a political and moral victory Pakistan’s military capability has also brought the Indian army and the leadership on their knees.

Ms Farah Naz Akbar expressed firm support to the Pakistan Army amid the prevailing security challenges in the country.

We are marching to pay tributes to the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of our armed forces, who continued to defend the nation’s sovereignty and uphold peace across Pakistan, she said.

The participants spoke highly of the military and the civil leadership, opposition members of the Parliament, the ruling party and the coalition members for showing unity and expressing complete support to the armed forces of Pakistan in the crisis situation.

The Pakistan Minority Forum (PMF) and Pak Christian Business Forum also organized a solidarity walk in front of the National Press Club to express support for the Pakistan armed forces and to condemn Indian aggression.

The event was attended by members of the minority community, who held banners and placards raised slogans, and expressed their solidarity with the armed forces.

Addressing the participants, PMF Chairman Chaudhry Ashraf Farzand said the Christian community in Pakistan stands firmly behind its brave and courageous armed forces.

He praised the Pakistan Air Force for its bravery in shooting down Indian planes and foiling the Indian Prime Minister’s nefarious plans.

Farzand also saluted the Christian pilots and personnel serving in the armed forces, including Group Captain Kamran Bashir and Col Shameil Morris, who have played a vital role in defending the country.

He also lauded the heroes of the Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 and 1971 wars, Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry, Marvin Leslie and NazirLatif.

Farzand emphasized that people of all religions and races living in Pakistan are united and willing to make sacrifices for the country’s security and sovereignty.

He appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian aggression. The participants also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army’s successful operations and prayed for the country’s security and peace.

The PMF and Pak Christian Business Forum appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, to play its role in maintaining peace and order in the region and to take notice of Indian aggression.

Asif Jan, General Secretary of the PMF JamilKhokhar and SuninaJunaid also addressed the participants. The event concluded with a prayer led by Pastor Babar Waris for the security and well-being of the country and its armed forces.