Senator Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub among 11 disqualified by ECP after conviction

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified 11 parliamentarians including one senator and multiple MNAs and MPAs, following their conviction in anti-terrorism cases.

According to official notification issued by electoral watchdog, the disqualification comes in pursuance of orders dated July 31, 2025, passed by the Anti-Terrorism Court Faisalabad in cases related to anti-state activities, including trials titled “State Vs Muhammad Ali,” “State Vs Asif,” and “State Vs Awais Akbar.”

The following individuals were named in notification as having been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment:

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz

Omar Ayub Khan, MNA from NA-18 Haripur

Rai Haider Ali Khan, MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II

Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X

Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III

Zartaj Gul, MNA from NA-185 D.G. Khan-II

Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III

Junaid Afzal Sahi, MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-I

Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI

As per Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Pakistan, these lawmakers stand disqualified and have been de-notified by the ECP. Their seats in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies have now been declared vacant.

The notification, signed by Muhammad Asad Ali, Deputy Director (Coord.), was directed to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press for immediate publication in the Gazette of Pakistan.

This development is expected to create a major political stir, potentially leading to by-elections in the affected constituencies. Further responses from the concerned political parties are awaited.