Senator Irfan Siddiqui engages Swedish leadership, diaspora in Stockholm

Senator Irfan-ul-HaqueSiddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, undertook a day-long official visit to Sweden, where he held a series of engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and connecting with the Pakistani diaspora.

During his visit, Senator Siddiqui called on Member of the Riksdag, Mr. Yusuf Ayden of the Christian Democrats (KD), a prominent member of Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

The two leaders held a candid exchange on enhancing parliamentary cooperation, including the possibility of establishing a Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Riksdag.

They also discussed avenues for boosting trade, promoting tourism, and expanding people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Sweden.

Senator Siddiqui extended an invitation to members of the Riksdag Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time. Mr. Ayden, while appreciating the vibrant role of the Pakistani diaspora in Sweden—particularly in his multicultural commune of Botkyrka—highlighted Pakistan’s economic potential, noting its large market and industrious population. He assured his support in further strengthening parliamentary linkages.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized Pakistan’s strong trade credentials, lauding the contribution of more than 40 Swedish companies already operating in Pakistan, and invited Swedish businesses to expand their footprint in the country. He also underlined Pakistan’s vast tourism potential and encouraged Swedes to visit. Earlier, Senator Siddiqui visited the Chancery, where Ambassador Bilal Hayee briefed him on Pakistan-Sweden bilateral relations as well as the Embassy’s efforts to serve and facilitate the Pakistani community in Sweden and Finland.

At the dinner hosted by the ambassador at Pakistan House, the Senator interacted with prominent members of the diaspora. In his address, Senator Siddiqui urged community members to continue their valuable contributions towards strengthening Pakistan’s economy and enhancing its prestige abroad.

He paid rich tribute to their role in Swedish society and assured them that Pakistan, post-Marka-e-Haqq, is emerging as a country commanding renewed respect in the comity of nations. Senator IrfanSiddiqui is currently on a five-day visit to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, during which he is scheduled to meet with important diplomatic and political figures from these countries.

After a one-day visit to Sweden, he departed for Norway’s capital, Oslo, where he is expected to hold meetings with diplomats from key countries based in Norway. On August 29, he will attend events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Sweden, invited by the Danish Pakistani Business Council. Senator IrfanSiddiqui will also participate in gatherings of the Pakistani community in Oslo and Copenhagen.