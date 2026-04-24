Witkoff, Kushner to visit Islamabad on Saturday for Iran talks

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for Iran talks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the US has observed “some progress” from Tehran in recent days, though she did not provide further details.

She said the two officials would travel to Pakistan to engage with Iranian representatives, expressing hope that the meeting would lead to constructive outcomes.

“Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out. We’re optimistic that this dialogue could result in positive developments,” she stated.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had already reached Islamabad to explore options for reviving peace negotiations with the US.

Leavitt also mentioned that Vice President JD Vance—who previously led an initial but unsuccessful round of talks with Iran in Islamabad earlier this month—remains prepared to return if there are signs of progress.

She added that senior US leadership, including the president, vice president, and secretary of state, will stay in Washington awaiting updates. According to her, Vance is on standby and ready to travel to Pakistan if his involvement becomes necessary.

On Tuesday, Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran for an additional two weeks at the last moment, allowing more time for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.