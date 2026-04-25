Punjab launches new model for school financial autonomy

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department on Saturday formally initiated work on a proposed plan to grant financial autonomy to public schools through an “Innovative Financing and Partnership Model.”

An official directive issued by Director Public Instruction (Secondary) Qaiser Rasheed said that the school heads across the province have been asked to submit data and proposals in line with the vision of the provincial leadership.

The directive states that, at this stage, institutions are only required to provide information and suggestions, while implementation of the model will be carried out at a later phase. Authorities have clarified that no school land or property will be sold under any circumstances.

Under the proposed framework, any construction or development work linked to partnerships will be undertaken and financed entirely by private partners, ensuring that schools will not incur any financial burden.

The school administrations have been directed to provide accurate details through a prescribed proforma, including total land area as per official records, proposed space for rental purposes measured in square feet, and clearly defined boundaries of school premises.

They have also been instructed to obtain realistic rental estimates from local property dealers and include officially notified DC rates for land. In addition, schools must submit clear photographs of their premises taken in daylight to ensure transparency.

The department has emphasised that any proposed use of land or buildings must not affect academic activities or disrupt the functioning of schools.

Furthermore, the school heads have been directed to convene institutional committee meetings, properly document proceedings, and submit records along with clearly defined objectives of proposed partnerships.

The directive strictly bars inclusion of any sectarian, religious, linguistic or political elements in the proposals while also encouraging schools to explore collaboration opportunities with industrial and commercial organisations, as well as local chambers of commerce.