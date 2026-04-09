Senate launches national anthem in choral format at diplomatic event celebrating Romania-Pak ties

Senate of Pakistan hosted a unique cultural and diplomatic event, bringing together ambassadors of friendly countries, senators, and guests to mark the official launch of the national anthem of Pakistan, Qaumi Tarana, in a choral format, while celebrating the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

The programme commenced with an informal gathering of ambassadors with Mr Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate. It continued with the inauguration of a diplomatic exhibition dedicated to over six decades of Romania–Pakistan bilateral relations, highlighting key milestones in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

The exhibition was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony jointly conducted by Chairman Gilani and Mr Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan. Ambassadors, diplomats and Pakistani parliamentarians took keen interest in the exhibition that reflected a shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and friendship.

The highlight of the event was performance of the national anthem of Pakistan in its historic choral arrangement by the Romanian National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin,” presented during the opening of the Senate plenary session in the presence of ambassadors, senators, and guests.

On this occasion, Chairman Gilani recalled that, on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23 March), Romania offered Pakistan the first-ever professional choral arrangement and written score of its national anthem. This landmark cultural initiative was presented to the Senate on the auspicious day when Pakistan played a crucial diplomatic role in reaching a ceasefire in the Middle East.

He further expressed his appreciation to the Romanian authorities for their support in advancing this historic initiative, emphasizing that the project represents a lasting cultural bridge between Pakistan and Romania, symbolizing friendship, mutual respect, and a shared vision for deepening bilateral relations. During the plenary session, senators from both the government and opposition benches also expressed their gratitude to Romania for this historic gesture.