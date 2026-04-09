One-time 3pc marks relaxation in MDCAT to fill vacant medical seats

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued a notification introducing a one-time up to 3pc relaxation in admission criteria to address vacant seats in MBBS and BDS programmes across the country.

According to the notification issued on April 8, 2026, the decision was taken after thorough deliberations at the national level, including consultations with health standing committees, to ensure a fair and systematic resolution of the issue.

The council clarified that all admissions already completed under the Admission Regulations 2025 will remain valid and will be treated as properly regulated. It further directed admitting universities to give priority to students who are already part of the eligible pool under previously announced criteria, particularly when filling vacant seats in private medical and dental institutions.

However, in cases where seats remain unfilled even after exhausting the existing pool of eligible candidates, universities have been granted permission to apply a one-time reduction of up to three per cent in the MDCAT passing marks. Under this relaxation, the minimum passing percentage has been set at 50 per cent for MBBS and 47 per cent for BDS admissions.

The notification emphasized that this concession will only apply to vacant seats for the academic session 2025–26 and must be implemented with strict adherence to merit, transparency, and institutional accountability. Universities have also been instructed to closely monitor the admission process to ensure compliance.

In addition, private institutions have been encouraged to consider reducing tuition fees from the currently capped structure to enhance affordability and improve access to medical and dental education for deserving students.

The council has set April 15, 2026, as the final date for admissions and directed all provincial health departments and admitting universities to ensure full compliance with the instructions. It warned that any violations would be dealt with under applicable laws and regulations.