Medical science enables Pak to achieve health milestones

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, commemorated World Health Day by highlighting the transformative role of medical science in saving and protecting millions of lives across the country over the past eight decades.

Officials emphasized that advancements in medical science have enabled Pakistan to achieve major public health milestones, including protecting millions of children from vaccine-preventable diseases, eradicating smallpox, and combating life-threatening conditions such as tuberculosis, polio, cancer, diabetes, hepatitis C, malaria, and severe acute malnutrition.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Health, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said that trusting and following medical science is essential for safeguarding future generations.

He recalled that 78 years ago, on April 7, Pakistan was among 61 nations that ratified the WHO Constitution, laying the foundation for a unified global commitment to health. Today, more than 190 countries are part of the organization.

“Pakistan’s determination and commitment to the WHO and to promoting global health remain as strong as on the first day,” he said.

Reflecting on decades of progress, the secretary noted that scientific advancements and international health cooperation have revolutionized the prevention and treatment of diseases that once had no cure.