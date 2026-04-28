Senate halts NHA bidding in N-45 project over ‘serious lapse’

ISLAMABAD – ‎The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has directed Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and National Highway Authority (NHA) to halt the tendering process in the N-45 Chakdara–Chitral Road (Kalkatak–Chitral section) project until complete documentation, including feasibility reports and project maps, is submitted and reviewed.

The committee met on Monday under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro to review major development initiatives in the communications, energy, and urban sectors, expressing serious concerns over transparency, governance, and project oversight.

‎The meeting was attended by Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamran Murtaza and Senator Kamil Ali Agha, while Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan joined via video link.

‎‎The Committee received a detailed briefing on the improvement and widening of the N-45 project, including updates on the tendering process.

Members expressed strong reservations over discrepancies in the data presented, terming it incomplete and irrelevant.

The committee was informed that the position of General Manager (P&CA), National Highway Authority (NHA), is currently vacant after the posting out of incumbent officer.

‎‎The chairman recommended that the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) establish a dedicated desk to monitor and evaluate the tendering process to minimize the risk of irregularities.

He also proposed the inclusion of EAD representatives in the tendering process to ensure transparency and proposed to bear TA/DA expenses of EAD member to curb irregularities and corruption.

Raising concerns over alleged corruption in earlier procurement phases, the Committee noted that the previous process had been cancelled following its intervention.

Strong objection was taken to the absence of project consultants in the current bid evaluation process, which members termed a “serious lapse”.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah also highlighted the non-provision of key documents despite repeated requests.

The Secretary Communications was directed to ensure that well-informed officers attend future meetings, with the Chairman emphasizing that standing committees serve as the “eyes and ears” of Parliament.