Investigation underway as Jakarta rail tragedy claims 14 lives

JAKARTA – Indonesian authorities have initiated an investigation after a fatal train collision near Bekasi Timur Station left at least 14 people dead and scores injured.

The incident occurred late Monday night when a long-distance train crashed into a stationary commuter train on the outskirts of Jakarta. Rescue teams carried out an extensive operation lasting nearly 12 hours, pulling survivors and victims from severely damaged compartments.

Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, Mohammad Syafii, confirmed on Tuesday that the operation had been completed and no additional victims were believed to be trapped.

According to officials, at least 84 passengers were injured and shifted to nearby medical facilities. One of the survivors, Sausan Sarifah, described the حادثہ as sudden and chaotic, stating that passengers had been preparing to disembark when the train was struck without warning, causing people to be crushed inside the carriage.

State-run railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia said preliminary findings indicate that the commuter train had halted after being struck by a vehicle at a railway crossing, leaving it immobilized on the track moments before the collision.

Emergency responders, including personnel from the military, rescue services, and humanitarian organizations, participated in the evacuation and rescue efforts, while ambulances transported the injured to hospitals.

President Prabowo Subianto visited the injured in Bekasi and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He ordered an immediate probe into the incident and directed authorities to improve safety at railway crossings, including the construction of flyovers and deployment of guards.

Police officials stated that the long-distance train struck the rear compartment of the commuter train, which was reserved for women. All fatalities were reported among passengers on the commuter train, while those aboard the other train were evacuated safely.

Authorities have announced that medical expenses for the injured and funeral costs for the deceased will be covered.

Rail accidents remain a concern in Indonesia, where outdated infrastructure and safety gaps continue to pose risks.