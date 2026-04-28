The Bank of Punjab delivers yet another record-breaking quarterly performance in Q1 2026

155% Profit Growth Driven by Core Earnings, Strategic Expansion & Digital Innovation

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of Pakistan’s leading public sector commercial banks, today announced exceptional financial results for Q1 2026, reflecting strong growth momentum, sound business performance, and an expanding role in Pakistan’s banking sector. The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Exceptional Growth Driven by Strategic Execution

The Bank’s record-breaking performance reflects the success of its strategic initiatives centered on core earnings enhancement and operational excellence. The 155% surge in before-tax profit and 98% growth in operating profit—achieved entirely through organic growth—demonstrate the Bank’s ability to execute against market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Net Interest Income expanded 47% to Rs. 22.1 billion, while non-interest income surged 35%, highlighting the Bank’s successful diversification into high-margin fee-based services and capital markets products.

Robust Balance Sheet & Capital Position

The Bank’s balance sheet continues to strengthen with:

• Total Assets: Rs. 2,599 billion — demonstrating significant balance sheet expansion

• Deposits: Rs. 1,932 billion with 26% growth in Current Deposits — reflecting improvement in cost of funding

• Capital Adequacy Ratio: 13.37% — reinforcing significant headroom for future growth

• Gross Advances: Rs. 927 billion — positioned for continued loan portfolio expansion

• Investments & Lending to FIs: Rs. 1,429 billion in bonds, equities — reaffirm a disciplined & balanced asset allocation

Strategic Market Position & Growth Initiatives

The Bank has cemented its position as a trusted enabler of the Government of Punjab, managing critical public welfare initiatives while advancing provincial development objectives. This strategic partnership underscores BOP’s systemic importance and creates recurring revenue streams with stable, predictable cash flows.

By prioritizing digital innovation, customer-centric solutions, and financial inclusion, the Bank continues to capture emerging opportunities in underserved markets while maintaining market leadership across core segments.

Outlook

The Bank remains well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum. Its strong capital position, improving operational efficiency, and diversified revenue streams provide a solid foundation to navigate evolving market conditions while continuing to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders.