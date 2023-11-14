A seminar was organized by Karwan-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat International, today, at Rawalpura in Srinagar, under the theme “Growing drug menace and its deadly effects on the young generation.”

Khateebs, muftis, imams, social workers, officials of different religious organizations and representatives of student organizations from various districts of the territory participated in the seminar. A large number of people and devotees from all over Srinagar and the adjoining area also participated in it.

The seminar was organized under the chairmanship of Maulana Mufti Mudassar Qadri, Chairman of Karwan-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat International.

The speakers on the occasion expressed deep concern over the increasing use of drugs and alcohol consumption in the valley.

Presenting the data, they said that under a well-thought-out plan in the valley, this growing menace among the younger generation is being ignored. Although the speakers appreciated the role played by local police in this regard, they expressed surprise that the heinous business was being promoted by some vested interests.—KMS