The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention of a person booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). The High Court quashed the detention of Muhammad Saleem Dar, a resident of Aripanthan Budgam, who was booked under the PSA, in April 2022 and currently has been lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.The court directed the authorities to immediately release the detainee.—KMS