Seminar on ‘China in Spring: China’s opportunities, shared by the World’

China, Pakistan key partners in modernization, economic growth & int’l stability: Jiang

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Mr Jiang Zaidong while emphasizing mutual respect and expanding collaboration highlighted on Wednesday the enduring China-Pakistan friendship.

“Both China and Pakistan are key partners in modernization, economic growth, and international stability,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed these views in his address as Guest of Honour at a seminar “China in Spring: China’s Opportunities, shared by the World.”

The seminar was organized by the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG).

The event highlighted China’s recently concluded Two Sessions, which set the course for the country’s governance, economic growth, and global engagement.

The Chinese ambassador underscored his country’s economic resilience, investing $3.6 trillion in tech-driven innovation, and advancing green projects.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s role in China’s strategic initiatives, particularly through CPEC and space cooperation.

Stressing China’s leadership in poverty alleviation, job creation, and skill development, Ambassador Jiang highlighted China’s diplomatic vision for fostering global peace and security.

He highlighted the key takeaways from the Two Sessions as well as China’s diplomatic successes in recent years and its future outlook in terms of upholding fairness and justice and supporting peace and stability.

Ambassador Masood Khan, in his keynote address, highlighted the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their strategic, economic, and defence cooperation.

He underscored CPEC’s evolution beyond infrastructure to include people-to-people exchanges and social development.

He acknowledged China’s unprecedented progress and global rise and its role in fostering global economic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi highlighted China’s commitment to people-centered development, sustainability, and peaceful growth, strengthening regional and global cooperation.

She emphasized the world’s growing recognition of China’s positive influence, contrasting it with rising defence concerns in some Western nations.

She also underscored the importance of exploring new approaches to global challenges, as advocated by international leaders, in light of China’s continued economic and technological advancements.

Dr.Manzoor Khan Afridi spoke about China’s ‘Two Sessions’ as a key platform for policy consultation, emphasizing China’s focus on economic resilience, technological advancement, and global partnerships despite challenges.

Dr.Talat Shabbir, Director, CPSC, highlighted the significance of China’s Two Sessions in shaping the country’s economic and governance policies, emphasizing their global impact.