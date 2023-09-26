We’re all aware of the latest technology making strides in the writing industry – ChatGPT or AI if we talk in a broader term, but how are these tools changing the writing processes? Is the ‘AI’ helpful hand really just an assistance in disguise or a replacement for a writer’s creativity? You’ll find mixed reviews on this. The world indeed revolves fast and trends change overnight and that is pretty much what happened when these AI tools started blitzing like bombshells; some more useful than others. However, one thing that has stirred up the debate is the over-reliance on AI tools by writers – beginners and seasoned.

As the head of content development, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of platforms like ChatGPT or Bard and the self-destructive trend that came with it. We can take these platforms as the much-awaited help to companies and sectors handling bulk work as they offer unparalleled efficiency and consistency, which were previously a bit difficult. Yet, the creativity of a ‘human’ writer cannot be compensated. After working in a technology firm for a long time now, I’m in awe of these tools and believe that they have the potential to change the way we operate and cater to workloads. But, the recent wave of ‘misuse’ has given me pause: and a thought to ponder on that this ease might be getting mishandled and coming potentially at the expense of human creativity.

Writing is not just about piecing together words and sentences that are grammatically correct.

It' is rather a skill that requires the writer to make the piece alive by keeping the audience engaged. You need to add a hint of human emotions, experiences and cultural nuances. And while AI can replicate structure and logic, it cannot genuinely capture the human spirit's depth, unpredictability, or idiosyncrasies. Ultimately, it is the distinctiveness of your individual creativity that makes your work stand out above the commonplace offerings prevalent online.

The over-reliance on AI tools raises several concerns, more towards the creators than the content industry. Beginners coming into the field after taking a short course on ‘how to use ChatGPT’ or just practicing with prompts is more at the destructive end. Submitting pieces straight out of ChatGPT not only blocks their chances of getting an understanding of the topic at hand but also takes away the opportunity to learn from our mistakes, receive feedback and continually refine their craft.

Then there's the issue of authenticity. Readers, listeners and viewers are drawn to content that feels genuine and offers them a peek into another's mind or perspective. If content becomes overly derivative of AI suggestions, we risk diluting this authenticity, leading to a homogeneous space devoid of diverse thought.

As writers and creators, we all have our bad days, and ‘writer’s block’ is as real as it can get. In such times, when used judiciously, AI can be an unparalleled asset. As I always say, the mindset should not be to make your content ‘pass’ AI detectors, but to make them ‘sound’ human-like as well. And most creators in our fraternity face this very challenge. They do know how to use AI, but face difficulties in discerning how to use it effectively without overshadowing human creativity. Moving forward, the solution should not be to disband AI platforms or to swear them off. These advanced tools and platforms are a part of the inevitable and more helpful than we can predict right now. But the concern stays. Young writers should be taught to view AI as a tool in their arsenal, not the entirety of it.

—The writer is Head of Content at Ninitech.