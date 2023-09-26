Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Flipside of democracy

Things might not be what they seem in the voting world, where people choose their leaders. Think of a big show, like a fair, where the most important people are the powerful and wealthy. They do tricks like stars of a show. They can change sides and plans as easily as acrobats swing from one bar to another. In this show, each political party has its own “jockey” and “backers,” like the people who bet on horses in a race.

People in everyday life are like those who watch a horse race and hope that their favourite horse wins. But because they have more horses in the race, the elite always win. People put their dreams on one horse, thinking it will improve their lot. But most of the time, in this high-stakes game, they don’t win. Politicians make big promises and talk during elections, which makes them seem like a carnival. People are excited to see the show, but leaders often break their vows when it’s over and the winner is named. It’s like watching a funny or sad story come to life. The people are like bystanders in this political show. They look, clap and wait for something to happen.

Democracy, in which the people choose their leaders, can sometimes feel like a dream. No matter what happens, the powerful people behind the scene make sure they stay in charge. Even if a new boss takes over, the show continues and people keep waiting for real change. It’s time for a real political change in which everyone’s opinion counts. People want a government that works for them and their goals. It’s time for normal people to be the show’s stars instead of just watching. Let’s make voting a real celebration of freedom and let everyone have a say in how the country is run.

AMNA KHAN

Islamabad

College teaching intern’s dilemma

Government of Punjab- Higher Education Department- hires College Teaching Interns (CTIs) – in different colleges of Punjab- every year in order to fill the gap of teaching staff. CTI (College Teaching Interns) are hired for an entire academic session: 5 to 6 months. Although, it’s a commendable step of Punjab Government, some pertinent issues are still there to be addressed.

First and foremost, the problem lies with the name: CTI (College Teaching Intern); which has made CTIs a ridiculous character in society. As the criteria of getting a seat for CTI post is Masters Degree in relevant subject with no age limit. Hence, Graduates in various subjects apply for teaching.

They work as a relevant subject lecturer- in the absence of a permanent lecturer- but at the end of the session they get a certificate of just CTI acceptance of which in any other institution depends only upon luck or reference. Most graduates: 40 or 50 years of age but still working as CTIs.

Secondly, the issue of remuneration: 45,000 per month; which are paid to CTIs at the end of the entire session of 5 to 6 months. Consequently, CTIs remain misfit among all permanent staff. As permanent staff get their salaries on time- every month- while CTIs have to remain on the mercy of the Creator during all this period.

Thirdly, there’s no set time frame for hiring of CTIs. Usually, they are hired in the month of October or November every year. While the college academic session starts in August – after summer vacation. The irony is during this period of two to three months- till the hiring of CTIs every year – students remain at the mercy of college management.

As Maths teacher teaches history, English lecturer engages Chemistry class, physics teacher teaches often Urdu and Pak studies- due to shortage of teachers.

ASIF MEHMOOD

Attock

What’s in a name?

In an unprecedented twist, the name ‘India’ has been swapped out for ‘Bharat’ on the Government of India’s official exclusive dinner invitations. The name ‘India’, evokes a lot of respect globally and has an indelible “brand value” in the comity of nations. As far as Indians are concerned, India is Bharat and Bharat is India.

If we start changing names, there will be no end to it. Like the English language, the word ‘India’ has taken deep roots in Indian society and culture. Every Indian identifies with it. If we start cancelling everything with foreign roots, we will have to stop drinking tea and eating potatoes and chillies.

Can Indians live without tea, potatoes and chillies? In the same way, Indians can’t live without “India”. We have a 76-year-long history of internalising the word ‘India’ as a free, independent, diverse, multilingual nation. The word ‘India’ is as foreign as the word ‘Hindu’. Both were coined by outsiders. Both are etymologically said to refer to the river Indus, or Sindhu, now mostly in Pakistan. What can be so bad about being named after a river, especially one that today Indians have a mythical, emotional attachment?

If we had only one name — India —, there could even be an argument about changing it. But we already have both names. It is a tribute to our ability to live with multiple identities, even if they are sometimes in conflict.

The name “India” has been mentioned in the Old Testament in the Book of Esther of the Holy Bible (Chapter 1, verse 1). It was not given to us by the British government — “These events happened in the days of King Xerxes, who reigned over 127 provinces stretching from India to Ethiopia…”. This book was written 20,000 years before Jesus Christ was born. What does the Modi Government have to say about this?

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Inflation

I am writing this letter to make the higher authorities aware of the lay man’s sufferings. The topic is known to everyone, that is the burning question between government and people, and it is inflation. Inflation is increasing day by day, the price is getting higher and higher but the salaries are the same as before. Poor is becoming poorer. The price of petrol has increased for the past few days. Middle class people are facing huge problems in buying groceries. The education fee has been raised and it is gradually becoming impossible for white-collared people to make their child study. The people are jobless which is becoming the source of suicide attempts. The kids of poor people have become victims of an inferiority complex. Every common man is suffering due to this continuous increase in the prices of daily commodities. The fares of auto and cabs have increased due to increase in the price of petrol which has made the people’s travelling difficult. Now it’s high time that the authorities should take some responsibilities of the poor ones ‘their people need them’. This inflation should be controlled or else it will destroy us or we will face a huge loss of some impulsive adults.

YUSRA.M.ASLAM

Via email