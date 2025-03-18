‘8070’ Ramazan Relief Package 2025 Update for Pakistanis for Third Ashra

LAHORE – Ramazan Free Rashan Program was launched to provide essential food supplies to low-income families during the holy month of Ramazan 2025. With rising inflation and financial challenges affecting many households, the program ensures that deserving families can observe Ramadan without worrying about basic food needs.

The program offers free Ration packages, which include basic food items including dates, rice, flour, lentils, dates, and other essentials, helping families manage their daily food requirements during the holy month.

Ramazan Rashan Program

To Register, individuals can apply by sending an ID Card number to 8070 or by registering online through the Punjab Social & Economic Registry (PSER) portal

The program is not available to government employees earning above the low-income threshold, existing beneficiaries of programs like BISP or Ehsaas Kafalat, families with a high poverty score, and business or landowners.

Rashan Package 2025

Rashan packages is being distributed in March 2025. Eligible individuals will be notified via SMS about the nearest collection points, where they can collect their free packages. Distribution will take place at approved Utility Stores, Punjab Administration warehouses, and local delivery centers.

The program is set to provide vital support to low-income families in Punjab, ensuring they can focus on their religious observances without the added stress of securing basic food items during Ramadan.

For more information and to apply, visit the official PSER portal or send your CNIC number to 8070.