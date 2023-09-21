DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Climate change is one of the most critical global challenges of our time, affecting all living organisms and natural resources.

Many dimensions of human life and the environment are vulnerable to anthropogenic changes and the hazards associated with it. Pakistan is amongst the top ten most vulnerable countries to climate change.

The agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s GDP. Approximately 20% of the total GDP depends on consistent water availability. Changes in water supply can impact crop yields and food production. Awareness campaigns, scientific studies must be conducted for agricultural areas and their results should be used for planning, preparedness, and adaptation measures.

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan under its USAID funded Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) project, organized a seminar in Dera Ismail Khan district titled ” Climate Change risks and impacts in Gomal Zam Dam command area” to raise awareness, foster understanding, and promote informed decision making about the multifaceted impacts and risks of changing climate. The seminar emphasized the intricate relationship between climate change and agriculture.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist and Mission Environmental Officer, USAID Pakistan said, “Climate change is now a reality. We must understand that the weather patterns are changing drastically, we are facing recurrent floods and droughts and all this is a warning sign. We need to adopt to these challenges and be resilient to the climate shocks, every bigger disaster brings in even a bigger opportunity.”

One of the goals of this seminar was to present the findings of a detailed scientific study conducted by IWMI, in a simple manner to the local audience. The seminar was attended by several institutions including but not limited to the district administration, disaster management authorities, Water and Power Development Authority, government departments (Agriculture, Irrigation), Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project (GZDCADP) staff, academia, and most important of all, the farming community.

Dr. Muhammad Tousif Bhatti, Researcher, IWMI/Deputy Chief of Party, WMfEP presented the findings of scientific study. He said Pakistan regularly experiences some of the highest maximum temperatures in the world, with many regions experiencing temperatures of 38°C and above on an annual basis. When weather patterns converge to deliver prolonged periods of heatwave, serious human health impacts can emerge. Quoting the 2022 floods in Gomal Zam Dam command area, Dr. Bhatti said Gomal Zam Dam Command Area (GZDCA) received high intensity rainfall during Aug 2022. The post flood analysis of satellite images in Google Earth Engine showed that one third of GZDCA was potentially flooded on 29 Aug 2022.

The consequences of recent climate extremes have created a crisis in the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, which is vulnerable to climate hazards of heatwaves, heavy rainfall and agricultural drought. The predictions for the near future are alarming and calls for a resilient approach. There is an urgent need to assess adaptive capacity in GZDCA and enhance it to face future calamities in a better way.

It also provided specific planning and adaptation options to the Government Departments i.e., based on inundation maps of 2022 flood to improve flood protection and drainage infrastructure.

Design of infrastructure should be based on the forecast of high intensity rainfall events capable of triggering flood, drought resistant seed varieties and crops should be promoted, public awareness campaigns regarding heatwaves and what to do during heatwaves, capacity assessment and enhancement of hospitals/clinics for heatstroke and livestock care during heatwaves.

The suggestions made in the study for farming communities included plantation in furrows (better drainage of flood), high efficiency irrigation system e.g., drip irrigation (drought), silage making (livestock feed in winter), tunnel farming (control weather) and choice of resilient seed varieties.

The study conducted by IWMI suggests the governments and local authorities need to develop policies that consider climate change impacts on water resources and integrate them into development planning. Raising awareness among communities about the importance of water conservation and sustainable practices can contribute to a more resilient water future.