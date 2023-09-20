RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces gunned down a militant in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District.

During the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between armed forces and militants, resultantly one terrorist was killed while another was wounded.

During the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between armed forces and militants, resultantly one terrorist was killed while another was wounded.

Army’s media affair wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the dead militant, who remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.

ISPR said sanitization of the area is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area.