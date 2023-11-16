RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed four terrorists, including a high value terrorist commander during an intelligence based operation in Badaber area of Peshawar on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists include Samiullah Shenay, Salman Ahmed, Imran Muhamamd and Umar Khalid, all were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area.

In another operation conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists.

“Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.