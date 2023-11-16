LAHORE- In a recent development, Pakistani cricketers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have expressed reservations about Babar Azam’s position in the national T20 International (T20I) side.

This has ignited a debate on the suitability of the talented batsman for the shorter format. During a discussion on a local news channel, Imad Wasim deemed the decision a “tough call,” suggesting that Babar Azam may not deserve a place in the T20I squad.

Amir echoed this sentiment, stating definitively, “Babar doesn’t deserve to be in T20.” The conversation adds complexity to Pakistan’s cricket narrative as fans and experts consider the team’s composition and selection strategy for future T20I competitions.

Despite Babar Azam’s impressive T20I record of 104 matches and 3485 runs at an average of 41.48, the recent criticism raises questions about his ongoing inclusion in the T20I team.