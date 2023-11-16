SAN FRANCISCO- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday held a meeting with YouTube Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neal Mohan and discussed the opportunity to collaborate in India to expand the platform.

Taking to X, Pyush goyal wrote, “Delighted to meet Mr. @NealMohan, CEO of YouTube.

We discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for @YouTube to further expand collaboration & footprint in the country with its:

📲 Thriving digital ecosystem 📹 Growing content space 🧑‍💻Young & diverse demography,”.

Earlier, the minister, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, held a meeting with MirconTech CEO and President Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra during his visit.

He shared the pictures of his meeting and wrote, “Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country,”.

He also held an important meeting with the top officials of Silicon Valley and discussed the Indian young talent.

Taking to X, he shared the glimpses of his visit and wrote, “ Had an engaging interaction with Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs & Venture Capitalists. Highlighted how India’s young talent, vibrant business ecosystem & growing economy presents the perfect opportunity for investments. 📍Menlo Park, California,”.

On other hand, US-India Business Council Board Chair and Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight said that they had positive interactions with the officials of both sides India and the US. He said that they focused entrepreneurship during their meeting.

During his visit, Pyush Goyal also held meeting with his US counterpart Gina Raimondo and started “innovation handshake” agenda for both the sides which was earlier previewed by US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi during the prime minister’s official visit to the US.

The US-India Business Council also held an event where CEOs and representatives of different tech companies and startups took part and held discussions to improve collaboration between the both sides.